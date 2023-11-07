How to make sure your ballot counts in today's Coordinated Election

COLORADO — Today is Coordinated Election Day in the Centennial State. Even though it's an off-season election, and a pretty short ballot, everything on it is really important.

If you haven't voted yet, you have until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to get that ballot in, either in person or at a drop-off location.

There are over 39 drop-off box locations throughout El Paso County, and several in Pueblo as well.

According to the El Paso County clerk and recorder, Steve Schleiker, more than 80% of people return their ballot at a drop-off box. There will also be 10 voter service and polling center locations for people to drop off their ballots or vote in person. Those open at 7 a.m.

Before returning your ballot, don't forget to sign the back of it.

Schleiker says this state election is important because we have school board candidates running in all 17 school districts in El Paso County.

“These are individuals that have a say so in if they’re consolidating schools, turnover of personnel, in addition, they’re the ones that determine the Mill Levy that is attached to our property taxes, so these are very important elections here locally,” said Schleiker.

“Folks always look at the Presidential election and they’ll sit there and say hey, I am voting in the Presidential election makes me a proud, American citizen. Well, here on this always you to be a proud neighbor in our community because this does have an impact here locally.”

For a list of polling centers and ballot drop-off locations throughout Southern Colorado, visit here.Every single one of the El Paso County drop-off boxes is under 24/7 camera surveillance. The public can even have live access to the cameras, here.

It's all about voter transparency, and making sure no one tries to tamper with ballots.

