Colorado Republican Party chair enters race for 5th Congressional District

COLORADO — Colorado Republican Party chair Dave Williams says he's running to replace Congressman Doug Lamborn. Williams is the first Republican candidate to make it official.

Last week, Congressman Lamborn announced he will not seek re-election for Colorado's 5th Congressioanl District, which includes El Paso County.

This will be Williams second try at the seat after he lost to Lamborn in the 2022 Primary Election.

Williams released the following statement Monday:

Our district deserves a new Congressman with a proven conservative record of always fighting for regular workers and families while never selling out to corrupt DC establishment power brokers who always find ways to get more power and taxpayer money for themselves at the expense of hardworking citizens.

It’s not difficult to know what kind of Congressman I will be because during my service in the State House and, now, as the Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, I’ve been a wartime fighter for the working families of Colorado and been an outspoken leader to expose crooked Democrats who are engaging in election interference against President Trump or increasing the amount of illegal aliens who pour across an unprotected border. I'm 100% pro-life, 100% pro-second Amendment, and have never voted for a tax or spending increase, and I know that corrupt establishment politicians in both parties are to blame for the mess our country is in.

Authentic Christian leadership means serving others above self and not letting failed, say-anything politicians in Washington D.C. get away with taking citizens for ride. As the next Congressman in the 5th, you can count on me to stand up to corrupt Democrats like Joe Biden, and even sellout Republicans like Mitt Romney, to fight to secure our border, defend the unborn and the 2nd Amendment, and push to return power back the people while doing everything possible to balance the budget and pay down our skyrocketing national debt because I work for the hardworking taxpayers of this community.

Williams also said that he would remain the state party chair through the primary election, which is allowed under the state party bylaws.

