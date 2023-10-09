2023 Coordinated Election: What's on the ballot and where to vote in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — In addition to the two statewide ballot measures regarding taxes, voters in El Paso County will decide on leadership for local school districts, consider ballot measures for mill levies in certain school districts, and vote on metropolitan districts issues, depending on where they live.

News5 is helping you prepare for the November 7, 2023, Colorado Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region.

Deadlines for the General Election:



Monday, October 16 - First day ballots can be mailed out

Friday, October 20 - Deadline for all ballots to be mailed out

Monday, October 30 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the 2023 General Election.

Tuesday, November 7 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Friday, November 17 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all mail-in and in-person votes

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

See the El Paso County Sample Ballot

You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Information from the El Paso County Official Sample Ballot for the 2023 Coordinated Election

Statewide Propositions:

Ballot questions referred by the general assembly or any political subdivision are listed by letter, and ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically. A ballot question listed a "proposition" proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes. A "yes/for" vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances, and a "no/against" vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

The information for each proposition comes from the 2023 State Ballot Information Booklet (aka The Blue Book) compiled by the Legislative Council of the Colorado General Assembly

Proposition HH Reduce Property Taxes and Retain State Revenue

Shall the state reduce property taxes for homes and businesses, including expanding property tax relief for seniors, and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance and hospital districts, and other local governments and fund school districts by using a portion of the state surplus up to the proposition HH cap as defined in this measure?



YES: A “yes” vote on Proposition HH lowers property taxes owed, allows the state to keep additional money that would otherwise be refunded to taxpayers, temporarily changes how taxpayer TABOR refunds are distributed, and creates a new property tax limit for most local governments.

NO: A “no” vote on Proposition HH maintains current law for property taxes, TABOR refunds, and state and local government revenue limits.

Proposition II Retain Nicotine Tax Revenue in Excess of Blue Book Estimate

Without raising taxes, may the state retain and spend revenues from taxes on cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products and maintain tax rates on cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products and use these revenues to invest twenty-three million six hundred fifty thousand dollars to enhance the voluntary Colorado preschool program and make it widely available for free instead of reducing these tax rates and refunding revenues to cigarette wholesalers, tobacco product distributors, nicotine products distributors, and other taxpayers, for exceeding an estimate included in the ballot information booklet for proposition EE?



YES: A “yes” vote on Proposition II allows the state to keep and spend $23.65 million in tax revenue that has already been collected from the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, and nicotine products, including interest, and to maintain the current tax rates on cigarettes, tobacco products, and nicotine products. The tax revenue will be spent on preschool programs.

NO: A “no” vote on Proposition II means that $23.65 million will be refunded to wholesalers and distributors of cigarettes, tobacco products, and nicotine products, and tax rates on cigarettes, tobacco products, and nicotine products will be reduced.

Local Races & Ballot Measures

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2A (Vote YES or NO)

Without imposing any new tax or increasing the rate of any existing tax, shall the city of Colorado Springs be permitted to retain and spend $4,750,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, constructing, and equipping a training facility for the Colorado Springs Police Department, this amount being the estimated 2022 revenues above the 2022 fiscal year revenue/spending limitations, as a voter approved revenue change and exception to any constitutional, statutory, and charter revenue and spending limitations that may otherwise apply?

City of Fountain Ballot Issue 2B (Vote YES or NO)

Shall Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA), a regional transportation authority, taxes be increased $4,500,000 annually (estimated first full fiscal year dollar increase) and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter by levying a 1% (one penny per dollar) sales and use tax upon every transaction or other incident with respect to which a sales and use tax is levied by the state of Colorado within the city of Fountain (excluding purchases of food for domestic home consumption, prescription medications, residential utility bills, or other exempt transactions as detailed in articles 28 and 30, title 39, as amended, of the Colorado revised statutes), commencing on January 1, 2024, or on such later July 1 or January 1 occurring first after Fountain's admission into the PPRTA, and continuing until December 31, 2034, for the purposes of funding maintenance, repair, and operations for roadways and bridges (35% of net revenue), for improved transit service within the PPRTA's boundaries (10% of net revenue), with 55% of net revenue dedicated to specific regional roadway capital improvements designated by the PPRTA members, and no more than 1% of net revenue expended for administrative expenses, and after December 31, 2034, reducing the 1% sales and use tax to a .45% sales and use tax for each year thereafter for funding maintenance, repair, and operation of regional roadways and bridges (77. 78% of net revenue) and for funding public transit services (22.22% of net revenue), with all revenues from such tax and other revenues of PPRTA being collected and spent each year without limitation by the revenue and spending limits of Article X, §20 of the Colorado Constitution; and, pursuant to Colorado revised statutes § 43-4-601, et seq., provided there is unanimous consent of PPRTA members, shall the boundaries of the PPRTA be expanded to include the corporate limits of the city of Fountain?

El Paso County School District No. 20 (Academy District 20) Ballot Issue 4A (Vote YES or NO)

Shall El Paso County School District No. 20 (Academy District 20) taxes be increased up to $35 million annually commencing in collection year 2024, without exceeding the current levy of 53.030 mills in 2024 through 2026, and without exceeding the voter approved mill levy cap of 60.216 beginning in 2027 for all purposes unless otherwise authorized by law; for general fund purposes including:



increasing compensation to attract and retain high quality teachers and support staff;

expanding armed security officers to each elementary school;

funding the upkeep of district schools and facilities;

providing funding for charter schools for educational purposes;

with such expenditures to be monitored by a citizens' accountability committee who report directly to the Board of Education; and shall such tax increase be an additional property tax mill levy in excess of the levy authorized for the district's general fund, pursuant to and in accordance with section 22-54-108, C.R.S?

El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Ballot Issue 4C (Vote YES or NO)

Shall El Paso County School District 49 taxes be increased by $9.9 million beginning in tax collection year 2024, and by whatever amounts as may be generated annually thereafter by the imposition of an additional mill levy of not to exceed7.0 mills with the revenue generated by such additional mill levy to be deposited in the district's general fund and used for providing each classroom teacher a guaranteed increase in salary of at least 7% annually for the next seven years (to compete with adjacent districts that generate significantly more in local revenue), provided that:



the funds collected will be used soley to fund salary raises for classroom teachers; and

no proceeds from such tax increase will be spent on district administration; and

such tax increase will expire on December 31, 2030, unless prior to such date the district improves academic performance 40% as measured and reported publicly by the Colorado Department of Education performance framework as certified in a resolution adopted by the board prior to December 31, 2030, at which point such tax increase shall be used exclusively for classroom teacher salaries;

and shall such tax increase be an additional property tax mill levy in excess of the levy authorized for the district's general fund, pursuant to and in accordance with section 22-54-108, C.R.S.,

and shall the guaranteed increase in salary of at least 7% annually for the next seven years for classroom teachers be a binding commitment and a multiple-fiscal year financial obligation of the district payable from such tax increase and other available revenues of the district,

and shall the district's expenditures be subject to audit by a citizens' oversight subcommittee of the district accountability advisory committee?

Joint School District No. 23JT Ballot Issue 5C (Vote YES or NO)

Shall Joint School District No. 23JT debt be increased by $8 million , with a maximum repayment cost of $14.9 million, and shall district taxes be increased not more than $600,000 annually for capital purposes, which will include the following:



constructing, renovating, and improving the existing elementary school and the junior/senior high facility to include replacement and upgrade of wastewater systems, roof replacement, HVAC upgrades and replacement of HVAC existing units as funding allows;

constructing and providing other capital upgrades and improvements to facilities to increase safety and security of students and staff;

and to provide funds for local matching money required for the district to receive state grants (which are not required to be repaid) under the Building Excellent Schools Today program if such grants should become available;

and shall the mill levy be imposed in any year, without limitation of rate, in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on such debt or any refunding debt (or to create a reserve for such payment), such debt to be evidenced by the issuance of general obligation bonds; such bonds to be sold in one series or more, for a price above or below the principal amount of such series, on terms and conditions, and with such maturities as permitted by law and as the district may determine, including provisions for redemption of the bonds prior to maturity with or without payment of the premium of not to exceed three percent; and shall such tax revenues and the earnings from the investment of such bond proceeds and tax revenues be collected, retained, and spent as a voter approved revenue change under Article X, section 20 of the Colorado constitution or any other law?

Joint School District No. 23JT Ballot Issue 5D Vote YES or NO)

Shall the maximum mill levy cap contained in the 2017 voter approved ballot question for Joint School District No 23JT be increased from 30.469 mills to 40 mills (unless otherwise required by law) in order to allow for the district to issue general obligation bonds approved by the voters on or after November 7, 2023 notwithstanding such cap?

Donald Wescott Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A (Vote YES or NO)

Shall Donald Wescott Fire Protection District taxes be increased $2,532,855 (first fiscal year dollar increase) annually, beginning in levy year 2023 (for collection in calendar year 2024) by increasing the district's existing property tax by 14.400 mills, and shall all revenue and any earnings on the district's total ad valorem property tax constitute a permanent voter-approved revenue change within the meaning of Article X, section 20 of the Colorado constitution and an exception to the limitations set forth in section 29-1-301 of the Colorado revised statutes, and any other law?

Donald Wescott Fire Protection District Northern Subdistrict Ballot Question 6B (Vote YES or NO)

If and only if the voters approve the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A, shall the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District Northern Subdistrict be dissolved for all purposes on or before December 31, 2023, with the current Board of Directors continuing in office thereafter for the limited purpose of winding up the affairs of the Subdistrict?

Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6C (Vote YES or NO)

Shall all but $3,727,000 of unused debt authorization granted by the voters in all prior elections to Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2 be forever repealed and rescinded effective immediately?

Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6D (Vote YES or NO)

Shall ballot issue 15, unanimously approved by nine voters at a special election held on November 02, 2004, be forever repealed and rescinded effective immediately, which ballot issue currently authorizes Flying Horse Metropolitan District No 2 to enter into one or more multiple fiscal year financial obligations with other governmental entities evidenced by contracts or agreements and to make covenants regarding the establishment and use of ad valorem taxes, rates, fees, tolls, penalties and other charges or revenue of the district , or any contributing political subdivision and covenants, representations, and warranties as to other matters arising and the agreements, all as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the district?

Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6E (Vote YES or NO)

Shall all but $1,136,000 of unused debt authorization granted by the voters in all prior elections to Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 be forever repealed and rescinded effective immediately?

Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6F (Vote YES or NO)

Shall ballot issue 15, unanimously approved by nine voters at a special election held on November 02, 2004, be forever repealed and rescinded effective immediately, which ballot issue currently authorizes Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 to enter into one or more multiple fiscal year financial obligations with other governmental entities evidence by contracts or agreements and to make covenants regarding the establishment and use of ad valorem taxes, rates, fees, tolls, penalties, and other charges or revenue of the district, or any contributing political subdivision and covenants, representations, and warranties, as to other matters arising under the agreements, all as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the district?

City of Fountain - City Council - Ward 2 (Four Year Term) (Vote for One)



Tamara Estes

City of Fountain - City Council - At Large (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than two)



Connie Whisenhunt

Detra Duncan

Jennifer Herzberg

City of Manitou Springs - Mayor (Two Year Term) (Vote for one)



Nancy Fortuin

Tyler Graefe

John Graham

City of Manitou Springs - City Council - At Large (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Charlotte "Susan" Presti

Alan Delwiche

Steven Hart

John Shada

Julie Wolfe

Judith Chandler

Anthony Mogck

Carey Storm

Mark Lee

Colin McAllister

El Paso School District No. 20 (Academy District 20) - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than two)



Heather Cloninger

Amy Shandy

Will Temby

Derrick Wilburn

Big Sandy School District 100J - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Hank Smith

Curtis Stanko

Judy Book

Tika Ethridge

Stephanie Madden

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Michael Grage

Celeste Fitzpatrick

Susan Mellow

Rick Gillit

Betsy Kleiner

Colorado Springs School District 11 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than four)



Rachel Paul

Shay Dabney

Thomas Carey

Jill Haffley

Jason Jorgenson

Kathryn Singh

Parth Melpakam

Jeremiah Johnson

Darleen Daniels

Mary Coleman

Ellicott School District No. 22 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Amanda Mae Kobilan

Angel Emilio Cordero Jr

Robert 'Bob' Joseph McWilliams

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Kimberly A. Moon

Justin Bowman

Rose A. Terrell

Jill E. Grubbs

Florence School District RE-2 - Board of Directors - At Large (Two Year Term) (Vote for one)



Brad Knifong

Florence School District RE-2 - Board of Directors - At Large (Two Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Robin Dicky

Beth A. Roman

Janelle Dodd

Elias "Lee" Vigil Jr.

Hanover School District 28 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Dakota James Barber

Mary Louise Barnes

Mark A. McPherson

Kenneth Swen Burk III

Robynn Diaz-Lopez

Harrison School District 2 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than two)



Sherrea Ellicott-Sterling

Corey Williams

Pamela L. Robinson

Joint School District No. 23JT - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than two)



Craig Kaiser

Katie Harms

Richard Wood

Jim Frohbieter

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 - Board of Directors - District 1 (Two Year Term) (Vote for one)



Kris Norris

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 - Board of Directors - (Four Year Term) District 2 (Vote for one)



Patti Shank

Tom Olstead

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 - Board of Directors - District 5 (Four Year Term) (Vote for one)



Todd Brown

Manitou Springs School District No. 14 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than three)



Jill Bishop

Connie Brachtenbach

Marianne Rommerdahl

Magdalena Santos

Miami Yoder School District JT60 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than two)



Heather Gittings

Sharron Darby

Desiree McKnight

Widefield School District 3 - Board of Directors (Four Year Term) (Vote for not more than two)



Alvin Joe Sexton

David Boyd

Tina West

Kelly "Fini" Cutcher

Mark Walker

El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors - District 2 (Four Year Term) (Vote for one)



Debra Schmidt

Candace Lehmann

El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors - District 3 (Four Year Term) (Vote for one)



Marie LeVere-Wright

Ralene Revord

El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors - District 5 (Four Year Term)(Vote for one)



Mike Heil

