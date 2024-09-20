Colorado voter registration has dramatically increased since the presidential debate

COLORADO — Colorado voter registration dramatically increased on September 10, the day of the presidential debate and Taylor Swift's social media post afterward endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

The office says nearly 4,500 Coloradans registered or updated their voter registration online that day. In the two days following, nearly 1,700 people signed in to register or update their information.

Prior to that, state officials say they only saw an average of 1,600 voter registrations and updates a day.

As of Thursday, nearly four million Coloradans are registered to vote. If you still need to register, visit the Colorado Secretary of State's website.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.