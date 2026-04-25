El Gamal family detained again by ICE days after being released from detention facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Gamals, a Colorado Springs-area family that was released from a Texas immigration facility following a federal judge’s order on Thursday, have been detained by federal agents again, according to their lawyers.

Hayam El Gamal and her five children, Egyptian nationals, were taken to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, in early June 2025, following the arrest of her then-husband, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, on suspicion of being responsible for an antisemitic attack in Boulder. Attorneys for the family say the re-detainment violates the federal court’s order.

Community members associated with Neighbors of Faith and Conviction, a group of Colorado Springs residents who organized to help support the family, said they picked up the El Gamals from the Texas facility and transported them back to Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Later in the morning, the family drove up to the ICE field office in Denver to comply with the judge’s order for a required check-in. Upon arrival, the family was detained and put on a plane for deportation, according to Neighbors of Faith and Conviction spokesperson Alexandria Newton and the El Gamal’s attorneys.

The family’s attorneys, Eric Lee and Chris Godshall-Bennett, filed an emergency motion to halt the deportation order, which federal Judge Fred Biery granted Saturday afternoon.

“The Trump administration has kidnapped the El Gamal family in violation of a federal court order,” the attorneys said in a statement. “The children are 5,5, 9, 16, and 18 years old. The mother has suffered health emergencies, and her life is in danger.”

After Biery granted the motion, Lee said on X that the plane landed in Michigan, adding it “constitutionally” cannot be allowed to take off.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

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