Myron Stratton Home opens $30 million affordable housing facility for seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new affordable housing facility has opened at Myron Stratton Home, providing much-needed housing options for aging adults in Colorado Springs.

Phase one of the $30 million project opened 47 units for 51 residents, many of whom had been on the waitlist for Chamberlin Hall for years.

"I kept calling back and saying is this really happening. I can't believe this is really happening," said Laurie Keefe, a resident at the complex.

The project is funded by gold royalties from mining claims purchased by Winfield Stratton in the 1890s. Without tax credits or debt, the facility can keep its rates low at just $500 a month including utilities.

"There was nowhere in town I could afford anymore," said Keefe.

The opening represents a prominent step in addressing Colorado Springs' affordable housing crisis.

"I don't think that's right at all that there isn't more focus for us, for us seniors, for people with disabilities, you know, it, it's like we're, we're ignored," said Angela Gale, another resident.

For some residents, the new housing is even life-saving.

"Where I used to live was not a good place and I was almost murdered there. My friend rescued me out in the hallway so I couldn't wait to get in here because it was so bad where I live," said Gale, a new resident.

Phase 2 of the housing project is slated to kick off in 2026 and will add 34 more units to the site.

"The only misgivings I have about living here is that there isn't room for everybody who needs a home," said Keefe.

Funding from the private foundation is believed to be the largest charitable contribution to affordable housing in Colorado state history.

