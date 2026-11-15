Multivehicle crash shuts down Palmer Park Blvd. and Union Blvd. intersection in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police and firefighters are on scene of a multivehicle crash at Palmer Park and Union Blvd. Sunday morning.

Police told 11 News there were at least two vehicles involved, a white van and a Ford Escape.

The entire intersection is shut down, along with eastbound Palmer Park east of Union, westbound Palmer Park at Bellaire Dr., and southbound Union at Lelaray St.

Westbound and eastbound turn lanes of Union at Palmer Park are still open.

A police Sgt. with Gold Hill told 11 News there are people being taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.