Multiple bank robberies reported in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Thursday that it is responding to a string of bank robberies.

A spokesperson for the CSPD said that its detectives are actively investigating the robberies. Police reported that one of the robberies happened at the Wells Fargo at Circle Drive and E. Platte Avenue, another took place at the ANB north of Galley Road and Circle Drive, and a third took place in an as-yet unconfirmed location in downtown Colorado Springs.

This situation is still developing. Law enforcement is expected to release more information later.

Scripps News Group The Wells Fargo at Circle and Platte was involved in the robberies.