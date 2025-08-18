Students move-in at UCCS Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The campus at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) was alive for the first time in three months as students of all ages moved in for the upcoming academic year.

Hundreds of freshman settled in with an orientation, campus and housing tours, and a first meetup with their roommates.

“The past two to three years of high school have been leading up to here,” says one incoming freshman.

As younger students were busy with parents moving in, older students played the role of assistant.

“We’ve moved in a bunch of people already today,” says Jesse Finnegan, a junior at UCCS.

This year, UCCS is welcoming in students from all across the country including, Utah, California, Oregon and even Mississippi.

Staff say, enrollment numbers are still pending, but current numbers show 10,300 students enrolled in classes. Of that number, over 1,000 live on campus.

The fall semester begins on August 25.

