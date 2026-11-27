An administrative error set an incorrect start date for a roadway speed limit reduction, which led to the wrongful ticketing of some motorists. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials said.

The error within internal documents was linked to the approval dates of the temporary lower speed limit within the Interstate 25/US 50B construction zone in Pueblo.

CDOT set an incorrect start and end date for the temporary lower speed limit, which did not match what was approved by the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program.

As a result of this error, some violations were given out in the reduced 50 mph zone outside of the official start and end dates of the slow zone between noon on July 31 and noon on Oct. 9, officials said.

CDOT caught and corrected the error by issuing refunds and dismissals, officials said.

CDOT will begin to refund or dismiss all tickets issued at this location during that period. CDOT initiated the refunds and dismissals.

CDOT verified that other speed enforcement locations reflect the correct start and end dates for lower speed limits and will take diligent efforts to ensure this does not happen again.

For the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program location at I-25/US 50B in Pueblo, 15,870 violations were issued between Aug. 1 and Oct. 9. Of these issued violations, 7,691 were dismissed and 8,179 refunds are pending.

As a result of this error, some violations were given out in the reduced 50 mph zone outside of the official start and end dates of the slow zone between noon on July 31 and noon on Oct. 9.

CDOT officials apologized for the error.

