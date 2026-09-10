Mashavu, 20-year-old female lion at Pueblo Zoo, humanely euthanized after age-related issues

The Pueblo Zoo announced that Mashavu, an iconic female lion at the zoo, has passed away at the age of 20.

According to zoo officials, Mashavu was humanely euthanized due to ongoing age-related issues that were impacting her quality of life.

Last week, the zoo placed Mashavu on an end-of-life care plan, and the animal care team monitored her health daily.

"Mashavu joined Pueblo Zoo in 2011 and has been a commanding presence ever since. During her time here, she gave birth to a total of four cubs: singlet, Mumford, and triplets Kamara, Zuri, and Hodari. Zuri went on to have cubs of their own, meaning Mashavu has left an important legacy that will continue on long after her," the zoo said.