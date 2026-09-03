Man wanted in attempted murder, kidnapping & other charges arrested, found hiding under air mattress

A man wanted for attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and more charges is in custody after an operation Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Springs police say.

According to the police department, the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF) resumed working on the apprehension of Brandon Pierce on Wednesday afternoon.

Pierce, 33, had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted murder, second- and third-degree assault, kidnapping, victim/witness intimidation, and violation of protection order.

Detectives observed Pierce at a local Home Depot returning a rented van, and then entering the passenger seat of an associate's vehicle.

VOFTF agents then "conducted lengthy surveillance" on the car, police said, as it traveled to various locations in Colorado Springs doing "burn moves."

Eventually, the vehicle pulled into a residence in the 4100 block of Cougar Place, and left without Pierce. Detectives then set up containment around the home with the belief Pierce was inside.

Police said they contacted a known occupant of the home, who said they didn't believe Pierce was inside, but gave consent to search the home. Police used a drone to clear the basement but did not locate Pierce.

According to CSPD, officers got a warrant to search the home, and agents and a K-9 entered the home.

"Multiple K-9 warnings and announcements were given for Pierce to surrender but officers did not get a response. K-9 Officer Comstock deployed K-9 Milo who quickly found Pierce hiding under an air mattress," police said.

Pierce was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment from the K-9, before being booked into the El Paso County Jail.