'You're always there for the golfer,' A caddie at the Broadmoor Golf Club awarded the Evans Scholarship

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of volunteers have signed up to help assist in tournament operations this weekend at the US Senior Open. Some volunteers are members of the Broadmoor Golf Club or are Broadmoor caddies.

Joy Gregory knows this East Course at the Broadmoor better than most, without ever playing a round.

“When I started caddie, I did not know anything about golf,” Gregory said.

Gregory said she leaves golf to the members and professionals, but helps them carry their clubs along the way.

“It's such a good job, it's so fun,” Gregory said. “You're always there for the golfer, so you're cleaning their clubs, being good company, and raking the bunkers. It's not something that's too hard, it's easy to pick up.”

When Gregory began caddying four years ago, she didn't know the hours she spent walking the fairways would eventually pay for her college.

“Here I am as an Evans scholar,” Gregory said.

Gregory is one of seven student caddies from Colorado who were awarded the Evans Scholarship this year.

“When I heard that I got it, I was like, I can go to college for free. This is awesome, and I get to do what I love, which is caddying,” Gregory said.

Eleanor Sheahan

The Evans Scholars Foundation provides tuition and housing scholarships for high-achieving caddies across the country, including caddies at the Broadmoor.

“To get it, you have to have good grades, a good caddie record, good character and demonstrate financial need,” Gregory said.

She is going to college to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian.

“It's just nice that I can have my bachelor, or my college, all covered, so that I can be set to go to vet school or whatever comes next for me. It helps set me up really well for my job and everything.”

Gregory is excited to head off to school at the University of Colorado Boulder, in the fall. She said she will miss her time at being a caddie at the Broadmoor.

“I meet so many cool people when I'm out here. I learned a lot and hear a lot of people's stories. I love the views. I love seeing Cheyenne Mountain all the time, and seeing like when the clouds are rolling in, it's just so beautiful. I have gorgeous pictures on the course and everything,” Gregory said.

Gregory was just one of the volunteers at the U.S. Senior Open and is excited to be a part of the big event.

