Your photos of the 2026 Total Lunar Eclipse

COLORADO (KOAA) — News5 received lots of photos from you of the 2026 Total Lunar Eclipse! Here are some of our favorites.
To view more photos or to submit yours, check out the album below:
___
How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope
An inspiring journey from addiction to advocacy.
How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.