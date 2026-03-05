Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your photos of the 2026 Total Lunar Eclipse

Lars Leber Photography
COLORADO (KOAA) — News5 received lots of photos from you of the 2026 Total Lunar Eclipse! Here are some of our favorites.

Total Lunar Eclipse
Total Lunar Eclipse

To view more photos or to submit yours, check out the album below:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc.

