Young entrepreneurs make food donations to help families impacted by government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It’s not every day you see kids running through a grocery store with carts full of food, but not for themselves.

10-year-old Gio Bishop-Falu, founder and CEO of CEO Squeeze, teamed up with a few friends to help families struggling during the ongoing government shutdown.

“These other kids don’t get to eat,” said Bishop-Falu. “It makes me want to help them. Why don’t they get to eat, and we get to eat?”

After sharing his vision during a recent interview with News5, Bishop-Falu has been busy.

He reached out to his friends to help him organize the food drive.

“I couldn’t do all this by myself,” said Bishop-Falu. “So, I called my friends and said, ‘Hey, you guys want to go to King Soopers?'"

“When he told me to go grocery shopping, I was confused,” said 11-year-old Anthony Aliaga. “But then he told me we’re going to help people. I was really excited.”

Bishop-Falu’s passion caught the attention of Iris Gullatte, Vice President of the Iris and Rodney Gullatte Foundation. She says his determination inspired her to help with the food drive.

“He basically wanted to buy food to fill the pantry, and we said okay!” said Gullatte.

At the grocery store, these young CEOs took their roles seriously, comparing prices and making decisions to spend money wisely.

By the end of the trip, their carts were full, and so were their hearts.

“We discussed what we can buy, if it was a high price or a low price,” said nine-year-old Micaela Aliaga.

For Gullatte, the lesson goes beyond groceries.

“He’s 10 years old, and he’s already thinking about how to make the world a better place,” said Gullatte.

Bishop-Falu and his friends dropped off their donations on Friday.

“There’s always a possibility to help someone somewhere,” added Bishop-Falu.

