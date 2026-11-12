‘You WILL see smoke from this burn’: CSFD warns ahead of prescribed burn

The Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is conducting a prescribed burn Thursday morning into the afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted on X you will see smoke from the burn and there’s no need to report.

CSFD is assisting in the 220-acre prescribed burn north of the Rampart Reservoir.

🚨HEADS UP🚨 The U.S. Forest Service - PSICC National Forest, with assistance from outside agencies, including CSFD, will be conducting a 220-acre prescribed burn today, November 12, just north of Rampart Reservoir. You WILL see smoke from this burn, there’s no need to report it to 911. If you see smoke or fire somewhere else, you’re unsure where it’s coming from, or there’s an immediate threat to life or property, call 911. — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) November 12, 2026

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.