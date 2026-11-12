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‘You WILL see smoke from this burn’: CSFD warns ahead of prescribed burn

Controlled burn
(Lindsey Boetsch)
Controlled burn
Controlled burn
Posted
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The Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is conducting a prescribed burn Thursday morning into the afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted on X you will see smoke from the burn and there’s no need to report.

CSFD is assisting in the 220-acre prescribed burn north of the Rampart Reservoir.

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