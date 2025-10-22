YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye.

Camp Jackson has served generations of kids for more than 100 years.

Treyden Koller worked as a counselor last summer. He says Camp Jackson is more than just a summer camp. It's a place that shapes kids' futures.

“It was the best job I’ve ever had,” said Koller. “No matter how quirky these kids are, by the end of the week, they’re being themselves.”

But, Koller says the news of the camp’s closure came as a shock.

“We ended it on such a good note,” said Koller. “Having that felt almost like a punch to the gut. It was so surprising. Very emotional.”

Koller, along with many others, is now asking for more transparency about what led to the decision to close the camp.

News5 reached out to the YMCA of Pueblo CEO and President Janelle Andrews, who says the decision came down to rising costs.

“Insurance for the property exceeded our normal limits. We have to go into a new access line,” said Andrews. “Fire mitigation requirements, water treatment facility requirement by the state of Colorado, the list goes on and on."

Andrews said last summer, the camp served 573 campers, but only 31% were from Pueblo County. She says declining local participation has been an issue.

“Ultimately, the math doesn’t make sense for long-term sustainability,” said Andrews.

While the organization will keep the Camp Jackson property, Andrews says it will no longer be used for summer camps.

Instead, the YMCA plans to launch a new camp experience at its Pueblo campus next year, which will include all the traditions and games from Camp Jackson.

“We’re talking about zip-lining, rope courses, campfires, all the fun things,” said Andrews. “The traditional songs and games from Camp Jackson will be brought here to The Y.”

Andrews says the decision to close the camp wasn’t easy.

“We’re not closing Camp Jackson because it failed our mission,” said Andrews. “We’re doing this so our mission can thrive. We’re ending one story and beginning a new chapter.”

___

Colorado Springs residents file petition to recall Councilman Tom Bailey Colorado Springs residents have filed a petition to recall District 2 City Councilman Tom Bailey, just six months after he took office. Colorado Springs residents file petition to recall Councilman Tom Bailey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.