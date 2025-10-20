Xcel warns of fire risk Monday as winds hit Colorado's Front Range, eastern plains

DENVER — Xcel Energy is warning of critical fire weather on Monday as a cold front moves into Colorado’s Front Range, dropping temperatures to around 60 degrees.

Xcel initially said it was evaluating whether or not it will proactively turn off power for customers in Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and eastern Denver counties on Monday.

However, the company later said it does not expect to conduct any public safety power shutoffs.

Xcel said this decision comes as updated forecasting models indicate decreased windspeeds.

A Weather Action Day is in effect Monday for high winds and high fire dangers for the whole Denver metro area.

Xcel warns of fire risk as winds hit Colorado

Very windy conditions are forecast to develop late Sunday night into Monday morning across Colorado’s higher terrain and plains. A fire weather watch will remain in effect.

The foothills may see brief gusts up to 75 mph between 9 a.m. and noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain peaks above 10,500 ft could experience gusts up to 80 mph through midday.

The Eastern Plains will see widespread gusts of 45–55 mph, with isolated gusts reaching 60 mph.

Xcel Energy is encouraging customers to build a home emergency kit, which should include the following:

Battery-powered radio

Flashlights

Batteries

Backup phone chargers

A phone that does not require electricity

Non-electric alarm clock

Additionally, light mountain snow is possible on Monday to the north of I-70, but the plains will stay mostly dry and cooler, with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like pleasant fall weather days before another temperature drop, and a chance for rain arrives on Thursday.