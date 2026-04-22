Xcel Energy plans public safety power shutoff in parts of Colorado

DENVER (KOAA) — Thousands of people in southern Colorado are expected to be impacted by a planned public safety power shutoff on Wednesday, with high winds in the forecast.

Excel Energy expects the Public Safety Power Shutoff to start at about noon on Wednesday to lessen the risk of wildfire and protect public safety. Click here to look up your address to see if you might be affected. About 7,100 customers in Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla and Rio Grande counties will be impacted.

"The company will monitor weather conditions in real-time on Wednesday and will only begin de-energizing lines if extreme weather conditions materialize," part of the news release reads. "Weather conditions are expected to start improving around 7 p.m. Wednesday. However, restoration work won’t begin until high winds and elevated fire risks have subsided. The restoration process is expected to take several hours and may last through Thursday."

Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year Taylor Schreiner, a senior at DCC, is in Washington, D.C. this week to be honored as the Military Child of the Year for the Space Force. The 17-year-old already has her CNA license and has volunteered for two years at the Children's Hospital, with a goal of going into pediatric oncology. Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

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