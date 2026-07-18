Wrong-way driver dead following crash along I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — I-25 was closed for several hours on Friday night while crews worked to clear the wreckage of a fatal crash.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the crash occurred along the northbound I-25 at the City Center exit, which happened around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the driver heading the wrong way crashed into another vehicle. The wrong-way driver was dead at the scene.

The person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

No details about what led up to the crash were shared at the time of this article's publishing.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the person who died at a later date.

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