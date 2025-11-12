Wrapped in gratitude: Quilts for veterans

“It actually gave me a lump in my throat because I was like, it just means a lot.”

Air Force veteran, Dawn Mitchell, just received a handmade quilt from the Colorado Springs, Quilts of Valor chapter.

On Veterans Day, the group presented handmade quilts to a dozen veterans.

“Every stitch that goes into it, our quilters are thinking about the veteran that is eventually going to receive that quilt,” said Quilts of Valor member, Mandi Elder.

The idea is wrapping veterans in a symbol of warmth and appreciation for their service.

Elder said, “We hear from veterans who have suffered from nightmares for years that the first night they slept with their quilt, they actually slept for the first time.”

The number of active military and veterans in Colorado Springs is higher than most communities.

It is tens of thousands.

The recognition of their service is important.

“Being in Colorado Springs, we just moved here from Florida, and it seems like the community, it takes care of their veterans so much better, and I appreciate that,” said Mitchell.___

