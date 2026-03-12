'Worst season we could ever have,' low snowpack in mountains could hurt Arkansas Valley farmers

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — In one of the few places in Colorado where the mountains aren't visible on the horizon, the effects of low snowpack in the peaks are still very much felt.

Lifelong farmers in the lower Arkansas River Valley say what happens in the mountains will show up in their fields, when fewer seeds go into the ground.

Brian Knapp owns his family farm and market just west of Rocky Ford. He said he's no stranger to drought seasons.

"I remember one year, in the middle of the summer, there were sunflowers growing at the bottom of the canal," said Knapp.

Knapp said in a year with such low snowpack, he and his neighbors simply won't plant as much, or else they risk running out of water.



Watch News5's latest snowpack report below:

"This year is potentially one of the worst ever. If you don't get enough water, at some point, you have to make a decision of whether or not you want to grow that crop," said Knapp.

Brad Lubbers, a farmer in Lamar, grows corn and alfalfa more than 60 miles east of Knapp's farm. He said he has also been watching snowpack data closely.

"If you look at the data, it's one of the worst years ever," said Lubbers. "We're currently preparing for our worst case scenario."

When asked if he had anything to compare it to, Lubbers said the situation is at an extreme.

"We're on the end of the spectrum, for sure," said Lubbers. "A lot of folks will look at producing less, planting less, leaving grounds fallow."

For both farmers, the hope is straightforward, that Colorado's unpredictable weather brings more snow. But with temperatures forecasted in the 80s throughout much of the Centennial State next week, the little snow flowing into the Arkansas River this spring could come too early.

"In a perfect world, we'd love to hold that snow up high until the end of April. It pulls it out of the future in a way, then you don't need get that surge when you need it the most," said Lubbers.

Despite the uncertainty, Lubbers said he is staying optimistic. For now, the plan is for farmers to plant less.

The impacts could eventually reach grocery store shelves. Farmers in the lower Arkansas River Valley grow produce including melons and chilies. If fewer crops are grown, consumers could see less of that produce available, and possibly higher prices.

