Woodland Park swimmers hit the pool even on snow days

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — Some Woodland Park residents are skipping the slopes and the sleds on snow days — and heading straight for the pool instead.

While most people bundle up when temperatures drop below freezing, a group of dedicated swimmers is doing the opposite, trading in snow pants for swimsuits at a year-round indoor pool in Woodland Park.

"It does seem weird. I mean, to walk in here in your swimsuit when there's like snow on the ground and it's cold and below freezing," Maysie Cowell said.

But inside, the temperature tells a different story.

"It's probably the warmest place in Woodland Park," Cowell said.

Cowell visits the pool 6 days a week, and the cold weather outside does little to change her routine.

"It makes me think twice, I know I just leave a little bit earlier and I go slow and I have all the preparations in my car in case I get stuck," Cowell said.

And for those willing to make the trip, there's an added bonus.

"There's not as many people and it's just really relaxing to look out at the snow," Cowell said.

