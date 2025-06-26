Woman who died while in custody at the Pueblo County Jail identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who died while in custody at the Pueblo County Jail earlier this week has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, she was 32-year-old Jewelli Carillo of Pueblo.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. They say she was found unresponsive in her cell on Tuesday afternoon.

Carillo had been in jail for more than one day, according to the sheriff's office.

Life-saving measures were initiated by deputies and jail medical personnel. The sheriff's office says Carillo was taken to the hospital with a weak heartbeat, where she later died.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play.

