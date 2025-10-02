Woman who died in crash with motorcycle in Fountain Tuesday identified

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who died after being involved in a crash with a motorcycle in Fountain has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 44-year-old Sharla Willer.

The crash happened at the southbound South Highway 85 and Main Street interchange around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Fountain Police Department, life-saving measure were provided to Willer, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on South Highway 85 near Main Street. Willer was walking across the crosswalk against the crossing indicator when she was hit.

According to police, they are still investigating the crash. At this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

