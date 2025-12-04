Woman who died in Colorado Springs apartment fire last month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman who died following a fire at an apartment complex last month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 61-year-old Sheila Ermey.

Background Information

Around 50 people were displaced following a fire at an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 16 at The Montecito Apartments, which are located along Pikes Peak Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of a second-story window and immediately began evacuating the third floor of the complex.

Firefighters searched the building, and they say they found a woman, later identified as Ermey, unconscious. She was taken to the hospital where CSFD says she died from her injuries.

A man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition that night. His current condition remains unknown at this time.

CSFD says the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials and was ruled accidental. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, no charges are being filed at this time.

CSFD offers the following safety tips to prevent fires like this:



Smoke alarms should be installed on every floor of the home and inside and outside every bedroom.

Smoke alarms should be checked monthly to ensure they are working properly.

Never smoke where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite and make fires burn hotter and faster than normal.

Always properly dispose of cigarettes.

Never smoke inside or near combustibles.

___

USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events The Air Force Academy is introducing new guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events like academic conferences. USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.