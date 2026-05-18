Woman who died at the El Paso County Jail on Thursday has been identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a woman who died in the El Paso County Jail on Thursday, May 14.

Felicia Philips, 46, was found unresponsive in her bunk around 10:50 p.m. that Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into Ms.Phillips' death is ongoing; her cause of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.

Upon early findings, the sheriff's office says there appears to be no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play involved in this death.

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Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

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