Woman reported missing in Colorado Springs, last seen Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Police posted the following to social media:

"CSPD is seeking assistance locating 45-year-old Johsanna Rariden. Johsanna was last seen on Wednesday, October 8, just after 1:15 pm, when she left her residence in the 6600 block of Buffalo Drive, near Dublin Boulevard and North Union Boulevard. Johsanna was driving a black 2017 Jeep Wrangler 4-door, with CO license plate KXO 942. Johsanna is a White female, 5’7” tall, with a thin build, and silver dyed hair. Johsanna has multiple tattoos and piercings. If you have seen Johsanna, or know of her whereabouts, or if you have seen the black Jeep Wrangler, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000."

As of Friday morning, Johsanna was still missing.

Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County. Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.