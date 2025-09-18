Woman recovering following water rescue at Sand Creek Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman is recovering Wednesday after firefighters say rain in the area caused her to get swept away in Sand Creek.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near East Platte Avenue and Wooten Road, which is located in southeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the woman got swept away when the water started rising due to Wednesday's thunderstorms. They say a person walked by Sand Creek and heard her screams for help.

Firefighters then made their way to the scene and rescued her. They say the woman was possibly experiencing homelessness and doesn't have serious injuries.

