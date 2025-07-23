Woman killed in tragic accident at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman who died following a "tragic accident" at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, she was 43-year-old Jessica Carole Gaebler of Arvada.

Background Information

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that a 43-year-old woman, later identified as Gaebler, died in a tragic boating accident at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday.

According to CPW, the accident involved a "powered watercraft and contact with the engine propeller" near Denver Cove.

Park Rangers and first responders were sent to Lake Pueblo after receiving a 911 call around 4 p.m.

They say that a Park Ranger patrol boat escorted the boat with Gaebler to the North Shore Marina, where more Park Rangers and Pueblo West Firefighters were waiting.

Firefighters attempted to save Gaebler, but she died from her injuries at the scene. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at 5:14 p.m.

The situation is currently under investigation.

