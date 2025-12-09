Woman dead following crash along North Powers Boulevard Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman is dead following a crash on the northeast side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, which is located near Rudy Park.

According to CSPD, the crash involved two cars. They say the woman received emergency care, but died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, however, CSPD says speed and running a red light are being considered as factors.

___

____

