Woman arrested in her 91-year-old mother's death case in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection with her mother's death in Colorado Springs, police say.

Kim Johnston is facing several charges including criminally negligent homide and crimes against at-risk persons.

Police say on July 15, they responded to a house on Hayman Terrace near S. Circle Drive and Pikes Peak Avenue after it was reported that a 91-year-old woman was unresponsive outside the home. She was taken the hospital, where she later died.

On Aug. 25, police say they obtained an arrest warrant for the woman's daughter, Johnton, "after a lengthy investigation." Johnston was taken into custody on Thursday.

She is being held at the El Pase County Criminal Justice Center.

Additional details about the case have not yet been released.

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