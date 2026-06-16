Woman arrested in Cañon City in connection with child abuse investigation

CAÑON CITY — Cañon City resident, Mallorie Lancaster was arrested on June 14 in connection with a child abuse investigation involving her three-month-old infant.

According to a press release from the Cañon City Police Department, Lancaster turned herself in at the Fremont County Jail after learning that an arrest warrant had been issued charging her with child abuse.

This follows a May 17 incident where officers were dispatched to St. Thomas More Hospital after an infant was transported to the hospital in acute distress.

CCPD reports that this arrest was made following thorough investigation which included collecting medical records, conducting personal interviews, and consulting "with attending physicians specializing in pediatric trauma."

CCPD was able to establish probable cause and an arrest warrant was obtained.

This remains an active investigation.

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