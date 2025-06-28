Woman airlifted from Cheyenne Mountain State Park on Saturday after horse 'likely' bucked her off

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple agencies coordinated the rescue of a woman who took a serious fall while out on a horseback ride at Cheyenne Mountain State Park Saturday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said crews responded and were quickly able to get to the patient with help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers on scene. While it is not exactly clear what happened, the department said it is "likely" the woman was bucked off the horse.

Colorado Springs Fire Department A UCHealth Lifeline helicopter was on the scene of Cheyenne Mountain State Park as crews worked to airlift a woman who was likely bucked from her horse on Saturday, June 28.

Crews were able to coordinate a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter to the scene to transport the woman to an area hospital.

The woman's injuries were reported as being serious. However, at the time of publishing this article, her condition is unknown.

CSFD said this is a great example of cross-agency coordination and communication to get help to an individual in need.

___

____

