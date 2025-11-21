With new manufacturing jobs come new chances for Colorado Springs' veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two veterans from opposite coasts found new careers in Colorado Springs through a nationwide program that connects military personnel with civilian employment opportunities.

Katie Rant from New Jersey and Michael Figueroa from California both served at Fort Carson and decided to stay in the area after their military service ended. Both found positions at semiconductor manufacturer Entegris through the nationwide Hiring Our Heroes program.

"I retired from military service after 22 years. I was stationed at Fort Carson for the final three, retired, and ended up here in the Springs," Figueroa said.

For Rant, Fort Carson was her only military assignment.

"This was my first and last stop. I was there for four years," Rant said.

The Hiring Our Heroes program helped both veterans transition into manufacturing careers they hadn't previously considered.

"I didn't work in manufacturing before this, now I see it as the perfect career path," Rant said.

"They help you build your resume and connect you with companies both local and outside for talent," Figueroa said.

Both veterans said they saw opportunity in Colorado Springs, and so did Entegris. The company has maintained strong ties to the area for more than 30 years and recently opened a new 135,000-square-foot semiconductor plant in the city.

"It just became obvious to us to bring it home to Colorado Springs," said David Reeder, Entegris CEO.

The company chose Colorado Springs partly because of its strategic location as semiconductor manufacturing returns to the United States.

"When you think about where Colorado Springs is located geographically, it's very well positioned in this hub of semiconductor manufacturing that's coming back to the US," Reeder said.

When opening the new plant, Entegris set a goal of hiring 50% veterans. After speaking with Rant and Figueroa, the company is at least two people closer to reaching that target.

"I know how much they value me and other veterans, and what we bring to the company," Rant said.

The veterans offered advice to fellow service members seeking civilian careers: consider the leadership experience gained during military service, as it may help secure roles in fields where they might not think they have relevant experience.

