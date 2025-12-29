Winter storm delays flights at Colorado Springs airport during busy travel weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A winter storm bringing high winds to the Northeast and Midwest caused significant flight delays at Colorado Springs Airport during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

While skies remained clear beneath Pikes Peak, the weather system hundreds of miles away created a ripple effect that left passengers waiting for hours.

Lily and her father, who traveled from Chicago to celebrate the New Year with family in Colorado Springs, experienced a two-hour delay on their flight.

"I'd say our flight left two hours later," Lily said. "We were waiting on the tarmac for about 15 minutes as well."

Other travelers from Chicago faced even longer waits. One flight from the Windy City was pushed back four hours, and at least one flight was cancelled while several others from around the country were delayed.

"It seems like all the flights on our concourse were all delayed," said Robin Willis, a passenger on a full flight from Atlanta.

Even flights from cities not directly impacted by the winter weather experienced delays. Willis said her flight was held up because the crew was delayed on an earlier flight.

"We were delayed 30 minutes. The flight attendants were delayed on the flight coming in before ours, and we had to wait from them to come to the gate," Willis said.

Despite the inconvenience, travelers acknowledged that delays are common during peak travel periods.

"When we figured out what it was, we figured it wouldn't be too long," Willis said.

