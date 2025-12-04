Winter hikers brave snowy conditions on Manitou Springs' 2,768-step Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hikers and runners aren't letting snow stop them from tackling the challenging 2,768 steps of the Manitou Incline in Colorado Springs. Despite icy conditions and powdery white snow covering the wooden steps, outdoor enthusiasts continue to make their way up the steep trail.

"It's quiet, it's pretty, and it just feels good and it's not hot," Chris Duval said.

For many regular hikers, snowy conditions are just another day on the incline. The wooden steps may be replaced with powdery white snow, but that doesn't deter dedicated climbers.

"You could do the Manitou Incline every day, so no matter the weather, but especially in the snow. You gotta experience it in the snow.," said Gary Martinez, "I mean this feels so refreshing right now. The views are just amazing, it's beautiful."

Martinez says he has hiked up and down the Manitou incline 641 times this year alone. He has reached the top every day.

While hiking up the incline in icy conditions may not appeal to everyone, experienced hikers emphasize the importance of safety and proper preparation for winter outdoor activities.

"To to stay warm, you might get hot and you might take off a layer or two,but make sure you got your gloves and warm socks, and your micro spikes because if it starts to get slippery, especially when you're coming down, you got to have those spikes on so you got good traction so you don't fall," said Martinez.

Proper gear is essential for winter hiking on the incline. Jon Carmichael demonstrated specialized equipment for icy conditions.

"They're called kold kutter screws, they're made for snowmobiles and cars. They're good for light ice, light snow, and they don't hurt running down the road," Carmichael said about his shoe attachments. "In the snow, these are my old summer shoes, I just screw them in and they're ready to go. So the transition from ice to cement to dirt, it's perfect."

Carmichael says his hike on the Manitou Incline today was his 1,209th time going up and down the difficult trail.

Hikers also recommend bringing extra clothing for safety purposes.

"I do take, you know, some extra clothes in case I were to get hurt and needed to wait for somebody to come help me," Duval said.

Whether you decide to run up the incline or cheer friends on from the bottom, those 2,768 steps will be easier to tackle with the right equipment and preparation.

