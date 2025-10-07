Winter could make or break couple’s mission to save rescue horses

CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — A husband and wife caring for 23 rescue horses say this winter could determine whether they can continue their work.

Jennifer Houghton and her husband run Houghton Healing and Therapy, a nonprofit in Calhan in eastern El Paso County. For the past three years, they have taken in horses too sick, too old, or too injured to be adopted anywhere else.

Many come with serious medical challenges, including polysaccharide storage myopathy (PSSM), equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), and neurological disorders such as “wobbler” syndrome.

One of them is Ranger, a 35-year-old rescue Houghton describes as “extremely underweight” when he arrived.

“You could see his spine, his hips, his ribs… his teeth were in pretty bad shape,” she said.

Ranger was rescued from an auction where, due to his age and inability to be ridden, he had been abandoned. Today, he and other horses at the ranch bring comfort through mindfulness clinics, hospital visits for children and programs for seniors.

“Even the residents in wheelchairs were able to wheel up to the horses and brush them, and the horses would lay their heads in their lap,” said Houghton.

Rising Costs, Fewer Donations

This winter, the Houghton's face a mounting financial challenge. Rising feed and medical costs, declining donations and grant support, and personal health issues have made it harder to meet the needs of their herd.

“We go through about twice as much food during the winter,” explained Houghton, noting that if horses are left shivering, they can lose weight quickly.

Care for younger horses averages $350 per month, covering annual dental care and farrier visits every eight weeks. Senior horses cost about $500 per month, requiring pelleted supplements three times daily, not including medications.

The couple is already $2,800 behind on veterinary bills and has turned away more than two dozen horses because of limited funding. Both work multiple jobs to keep the nonprofit afloat.

“If we can’t meet these needs for winter, that takes away from the care we can give these horses,” said Houghton.

Open House Invitation

To raise awareness and connect with the community, Houghton Healing and Therapy is hosting an open house on October 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The nonprofit is seeking donations of pumpkins and candy to set up games for children, who will also be able to pick a pumpkin and receive treats for participating.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the horses, take photos and learn about horse care.

“Ask any questions, see the horses, and see what we’re doing firsthand,” encouraged Houghton.

Asking for Help

The Houghton's are now asking for sponsors, volunteers and anyone who believes in giving second chances.

“Don't ever think that what you're doing is too little. I've told people even just coming out here and brushing the horses when you're not able to financially help, cleaning the barn, cleaning stalls with us. I mean, that makes such a huge impact,” she said.

“It is absolutely terrifying,” admitted Houghton. “We’ve even looked at selling our house and moving just so that we can use the equity to take care of these horses.”

For Houghton, this mission is more than animal rescue.

“Honestly, it’s not even about us," said Houghton. "I feel like it’s our horses that deserve it. Every horse here means more to me than I can say.”

Those interested in supporting Houghton Healing and Therapy can do so clicking here.

