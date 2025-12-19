Wind causing major delays at COS Airport and DIA Friday

COLORADO (KOAA) — The wind is causing major delays at Colorado airports, and it doesn't help that it's happening on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

Right now, there is a ground delay at Denver International Airport (DIA) until 10 p.m. There are more than 1,000 delays and around 50 cancellations at the airport.

Scripps News Denver spoke to Hayley Marcus, who is waiting for a delayed flight to Salt Lake City with her family.

"Thankfully... it is a quick flight there... we got to make it," said Marcus. "We got to... get on that plane and get out of here."

At the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport, there are more than 30 delays and six cancellations.

Now, airlines are urging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The warning is also for people picking travelers up at the airport.

To check your flight's status at the COS Airport, visit the City of Colorado Springs website. For DIA flight statuses, click here.

