Wind: A trigger for emergency management action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Emergency managers in Southern Colorado are keeping close watch on the high wind warning and the side-by-side red flag fire risk warning.

Scenarios such as blizzards, wildfires, and hazmat situations are the more obvious risks on the radar of emergency managers.

For the general public wind is a less obvious.

“It's just annoying to be in,” said one Colorado Springs resident, “I never thought of like, oh, what's the wind going to cause? I never thought of it like that.”

When gusts start to reach the 50 mile an hour plus range, emergency managers start putting in place action plans.

Wind can send objects flying with potential to hurt or damage anything in its path, power can be knocked out, vehicles pushed lane to lane, even flipped, and small flames can quickly push into large fires.

“A high wind warning is an action point. We're messaging to the community, hey, be prepared to be without power for several hours or several days, you know, make sure you're charging your devices, your durable medical equipment, checking on your neighbors.

That may have special needs or mobility issues,” said Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, Executive Director, Andrew Notbohm.

The priority goal of emergency managers is disaster prevention and then having strategies in place to offer expedited help when disasters happen.__

Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed Residents in District 6 got answers to their public safety and construction questions at a recent town hall. Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.