Wildland fire in Pueblo County forces evacuations

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reports that all residents of the Applewood Estates mobile home community in Colorado City have been evacuated after a wildland fire broke out Sunday evening.

The Sheriff's Office Facebook page reports several structures have burned, including several homes. No one has been hurt.

Also, the Community Animal Response Team (CART) has set up a shelter for large animals and livestock at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. People are being asked to enter at Gate 6 on Small Avenue. The Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region is operating a shelter for small pets at 1650 Cooper Place.

The Sheriff's Office says the fire started around 6:20 p.m. on southbound I-25 and winds swept flames west toward Applewood Estates. Roads in and around the estates are closed, but Highway 165 and I-25 are both open after being closed earlier in the evening. Drivers are still asked to avoid the area to let crews work on the fire.

The Sheriff's Office has not determined a cause and does not have an estimate on the size of the fire.

This story is developing, and we will bring you updates as soon as they are made available.

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