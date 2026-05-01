'Why don't the police do anything?' Pueblo Police Chief responds to social media backlash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On April 29, the owner of a local restaurant in Pueblo, Steel City Deli, posted a video of a homeless man attempting to vandalize their restaurant.

The deli claimed that they had called the cops over 20 times for this person, and he received a citation, but nothing more.

After receiving overwhelming support from the community, Steel City Deli released a statement, saying in part,

"...Between dealing with ongoing issues in the area—broken windows, constant trash, and even drugs and needles outside my business—it has been overwhelming. But through it all, I’m doing my best to stay positive and keep pushing forward. I want to be very clear—this is not about asking anyone to bash, fight, or hurt anyone. That’s not who I am. I am simply trying to raise awareness about what I deal with as a small business owner. It’s frustrating to have to keep replacing windows, cleaning up messes, and even consider paying for security just to keep my doors open. I work hard and pay to be here, and it’s exhausting dealing with things that are out of my control.

All I want is a safe and respectful environment for my business and my customers..." Steel City Deli

The deli goes on to thank the community for their ongoing support, and being a family-owned business means that they want to keep showing up for their community.

However, their frustrations raised concerns for many Pueblo residents, sparking social media backlash towards the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller released an unlisted video on the City of Pueblo's YouTube channel, claiming that Colorado competency laws have created an issue for local law enforcement to do their job.

Watch the video below:

Steel City Deli was grateful for the response, but what are the current competency laws?

Currently in Colorado, if someone is found unfit to stand trial on their own or is found incompetent for a Class One Misdemeanor or petty offenses, then charges against those people must be dropped by the presiding judge.

The aim is to provide more mental health services to those in need, rather than sending them to jail for crimes they don't understand.

However, in this case, Chief Noeller says that 41 people in Pueblo have been found incompetent to stand trial, and one person in particular has been cited for 86 crimes.

He goes on to say that detox facilities in the area will be closing in July, making the situation in the city harder to address.

So, what comes next?

In the Colorado legislature, the Senate has passed Senate Bill 26-149 (SB26-14), Pathways for Individuals with Mental Health Disorders.

While the bill aims to keep the current laws in place for certain misdemeanor offenses, it would allow district attorneys or county attorneys to request "enhanced protective placement of a defendant" if they can find evidence that the defendant;



Has a mental disability or developmental disability

Committed an act of that, in the absence of any mental disability or developmental disability, would constitute homicide, a crime of violence, or a felony that constitutes unlawful sexual behavior, and the act is or was charged in a criminal case in Colorado in which competency was raised

homicide, crime of violence, or felony that constitutes unlawful sexual behavior, Poses a substantial risk of serious harm to others

It would also allow a person to be certified for treatment if they meet the following criteria;



Has been advised of the availability of, but has not accepted, voluntary treatment

With consideration of all reasonably available information, is believed will not remain in voluntary treatment

By clear and convincing evidence, has a persistent mental health disorder

has a persistent mental health disorder By clear and convincing evidence, has a mental health disorder and, as a result of the mental health disorder, the person is unwilling or unable to comply with voluntary treatment, or reasonable grounds exist to believe that the person will not remain in a voluntary treatment program and is a danger to the person's self, a danger to others, or gravely disabled

The bill was passed in the Senate, but has a hearing with the House today, May 1.

News5's Owen Skornik-Hayes will be speaking to Pueblo Police and community members about what these changes could mean for situations similar to Steel City Deli's and have the latest on News5 Friday evening.

Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30 Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

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