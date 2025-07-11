Why Colorado residents should be vigilant in reporting child abuse in the summer

DENVER (KOAA) — Summer break usually means an escape for many kids from the grind of daily schoolwork, but for others, it could mean the feeling of being trapped if they are in an abusive environment.

Like clockwork, each summer break, CO4KIDS reports referral calls to their 24/7 abuse and neglect hotline decline by about 25 percent. The number to call if you suspect child abuse or neglect in Colorado is 844-CO-4-Kids (844-264-5437). At minimum when reporting, you should have the child's first and last name along with the location of the abuse.

"This decline doesn’t happen because there aren’t instances of child abuse and neglect; it happens because teachers, school counselors, and administrators, who are mandatory reporters, are no longer in daily contact with children and youth," CO4KIDS posted to their website.

In 2024, the hotline received more than 118,000 calls, that's an average of more than 320 calls pers day. According to data from the Children's Bureau, more than 9,800 children were victims of abuse in 2023 in Colorado.

April Jenkins is the Child Protection and Prevention Services Manager with the Division of Child Welfare for the Colorado Department of Human Services. She says that looking out for the well-being of children in our state is a shared responsibility.

"We don't only rely on our mandated reporters to call in," Jenkins explained. "Obviously, that 25 percent drop is during the summertime when kids are not in school, and maybe school based individuals are not having eyes on kids, but we encourage anyone in our community that has access to children or just contact with children, throughout the day, throughout the summer, times, throughout the school year, any time of the year, if you have concerns for child safety, to please call that Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline and make that report. Don't wait to assume someone who may be a mandated reporter is going to make that call."

Jenkins also pointing out that kids are in different environments over the summer.

"Just remembering that kids are in many communities right now, they may not be in school, but they're in many communities," Jenkins added. "So it could be community agencies that see children, faith-based organizations that see children, you know, just neighbors, friends again, just call if they have concerns for child abuse and neglect."

Jenkins adds that if you are noticing possible signs of neglect, you may be able to step in to help before calling the hotline.

"As all Coloradans, we all have a role in our communities," Jenkins said. "Some of that includes if you have neighbors with kids, friends with kids, or just encounter kids in your everyday life. Offer to see how you can help. Offer to say, is there anything I can do to help you and your family? See what we can do as a community to help these individuals before we have to call the the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline."

Jenkins explained that in the summer, many parents struggle in different ways when it comes to adjusting their schedule, balancing finances, or dealing with a lack of childcare.

HB 25-1188 was recently signed into law, with the intent to strengthen and improve the mandatory reporting system. Jenkins says a new training for mandatory reporters is also expected to launch Sept. 1.

KNOW THE SIGNS

There are different types of neglect and abuse, with many different signs. Click here for a resource from CO4Kids that covers signs of physical neglect, medical neglect, educational neglect and more.

HOW YOU CAN PREVEN CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

Be a source of encouragement and support. There are more than 50 ways to help strengthen families, which include things as simple as checking in on a family or volunteering with local organizations.

Share the 2024 CO4Kids Partner Organization List with families and friends who need resources to overcome challenges.

Educate yourself and others about the signs of abuse and neglect.

Be their voice. If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call 844-CO-4-KIDS (844-264-5437).

