Where to donate goods for the Aspen Acres Fire

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Since the Aspen Acres Fire started on Monday, June 29, hundreds of structures have been destroyed, and thousands of community members have been displaced.
We've heard from you, our viewers, that you want to help in any way you can, so we've compiled a list of agencies and organizations that are accepting donations for the fire.
You can read the list below.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Fremont County Emergency Management has compiled a list of donations that they will accept.
Donations can be taken to 1902 East Main Street in Cañon City.
If you have questions about donations, reach out to the Emergency Management Hotline at (719)276-7421.
Pathfinder Park
The Pathfinder Park animal evacuation center in Florence needs livestock/large animal donations;
- Grass-Hay
- High Visibility Vests
- Traffic Cones
- Safety Goggles
- Poultry Feed
- Poultry Waterers and Feeders
- Pelleted Horse Feed
- Senior Feed-Hay Cubes
Donations can be taken to Pathfinder Park, located in Florence (6639 HWY 115). They can also be contacted at (719)618-8731.
Care and Share
Care and Share is accepting easy-to-open shelf-stable foods, pop-top cans, granola bars, and foods that don't need preparation and can be eaten on site.
They prefer donations to be dropped off at the Colorado Springs Location (2605 Preamble Point). THIS LOCATION WILL BE CLOSED OVER THE WEEKEND STARTING FRIDAY, JULY 3.
Southern Colorado Fire Grows to Over 28,000 acres, evacuations remain in place
We are bringing you the latest from Colorado City on the Aspen Acres Fire burning in Southern Colorado. The fire now spans over 28,000 acres and all evacuations remain in place.
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