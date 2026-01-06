When will CDOT's major road construction projects in Southern Colorado be completed this year?  

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several large construction projects across southern Colorado are nearing completion this year, promising relief for drivers who have navigated years of road work and traffic delays.

The Colorado Department of Transportation expects to finish multiple major projects in 2026, including significant work on Interstate 25 that has impacted commuters for nearly three years.

Eleanor Sheahan

I-25 construction from Fillmore Street to Garden of the Gods nearing completion

The extensive I-25 project stretching from Fillmore to the Garden of the Gods exit should be completed by early fall, according to CDOT spokesperson Amber Shipley.

"We're getting closer," Shipley said. "So coming up in about nine months, we should have that completely done."

The nearly three-year project will add more acceleration and deceleration lanes to both northbound and southbound I-25.

"To really ease some of the congestion, making it a little bit easier for people to merge onto the interstate and to get off of the interstate," Shipley said.

Over the next couple of months, crews will repair the bridge over Garden of the Gods Road, which will impact drivers through overnight weekend closures of I-25. Following the bridge work, crews will resurface I-25 from Fillmore to the Garden of the Gods.

"Which I know is a much needed and will be much enjoyed by drivers through the area," Shipley said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Airport Road and Powers Boulevard interchange project

Across Colorado Springs, construction at the intersection of Airport Road and Powers Boulevard is scheduled for completion by July 2026. The project involves installing a diverging diamond interchange that has transformed the area over the past couple of years.

"The nice thing, if you're taking Powers Boulevard, you're not going to have a stoplight there anymore. You won't be inhibited by an additional place to stop. It will help alleviate the congestion and the flow issues that occur on most interchanges," Shipley said.

New projects beginning in 2026

As some projects finish, others are just beginning. CDOT plans to resurface Highway 24 between Peyton and Calhan this year.

"So drivers have a smoother surface, a little safer surface to drive on," Shipley said.

A similar project will take place in Pueblo West on Highway 50 east of McCulloch Boulevard to the Fremont County line. The work will include resurfacing, new guardrails, new signage and bridge rehabilitation along that section of roadway.

