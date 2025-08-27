Wheelchair accessible rides with Rainbow Ryders this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the City of Colorado Springs gets set to host Labor Day Lift Off, the Rainbow Ryders are offering special flights for those who may not have the ability to walk.

The ballooning company is well-known for its colorful balloons spotted from just about any part of Colorado Springs several months out of the year. For the third straight year, the Rainbow Ryders are offering up wheelchair accessible flights Friday through Sunday.

The specially designed balloon basket is equipped for wheelchair access with plexiglass, giving riders in a wheelchair the same experience of flying as anyone else.

"Embracing the freedom of the skies for everyone, Rainbow Ryders’ commitment to accessibility means that more guests than ever before can revel in this breathtaking experience," part of a news release from Rainbow Ryders reads. "The specially designed accessible balloon basket with a professionally installed four-point harness ensures that wheelchair users can comfortably and safely join in the excitement of ballooning. The balloon has space for one chair and 2-3 guests, depending on weight."

If you are interested in the experience, you can get pricing information by calling. For more information, click here.

“As leaders in the ballooning industry, we truly believe these magical flights should be experienced by everyone,” says Lindsay Mayer, Director of Operations at Rainbow Ryders. “This new accessible option is one more way we’re helping more people take flight and make unforgettable memories at Labor Day Lift Off.”

There are dozens of other spots available Friday, Sunday and Monday for other riders. Saturday was completely booked as of Wednesday morning. Click here for pricing and to make a reservation.

For the full schedule of events for Labor Day Lift Off, click here.

About Rainbow Ryders:

Founded in 1983, Rainbow Ryders is the largest hot air balloon company in the United States. Rainbow Ryders offers flights in Phoenix, Albuquerque, Colorado Springs and now Park City, for every occasion and any size group. From family vacations to corporate events, wedding proposals or to check it off your bucket list, Rainbow Ryders delights folks of all ages with an incredible, thrill-seeking experience. With more than 45 balloons in its fleet, Rainbow Ryders is the official hot air balloon ride operator at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift-Off. Rainbow Ryders pilots have flown more than 100,000 hours, serving 45,000 passengers per year. https://rainbowryders.com/

