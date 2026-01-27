‘Whatever your kids' niches, it's available,’ National School Choice Week starts Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting on Monday is National School Choice Week. This week presents an opportunity for parents to discover educational options that best serve their children's unique needs. Schools across the Colorado Springs area are dedicating time during National School Choice Week to host open houses and school fairs, giving families a firsthand look at available programs.

The Colorado Springs area has around 17 public school districts, some with more than 40 schools. That's a lot of options for parents to consider.

"It was completely overwhelming," said Erin Valora, a mother of six who used to homeschool her children. "And as they became older or we opted to put them back in school, we kind of looked to see, okay, what's going to fit them best," Valora said.

She says every child's educational needs are a little different.

"If you're looking for a niche into STEM or arts, there's a school for you. But how do you find those schools?" Valora said.

Parents Challenge , a Colorado Springs-based organization, helps thousands of families every year find the best learning environment for their child.

"This kind of helped me step into the waters of school choice and me saying, okay, it's okay for me not to send all of my kids to the traditional public school or a private school. It's okay to look at other options," Valora said.

When choosing schools for her children, Valora looks for specific educational approaches that align with her family's values.

"So I prefer a classical education, and so that's why we picked the charter school. They're very much more aligned with the older books, the older novels, and the cursive handwriting," Valora said.

Valora says school choice has helped her children learn and grow.

"For my 17-year-old, he definitely does better at a career readiness school. And so that's where he's placed and he's thriving,” Valora said. “So whatever your kids' niches, it's available here."

Applications for school choice are now open. The deadlines for those applications vary, so families should contact the school or district directly for specific information.

To learn more about school choice in Colorado Springs, visit Parents Challenge or school choice websites.

