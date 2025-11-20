What a Target could bring to Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Monument has experienced a decline in sales tax revenue over the past year, leading to budget cuts, including reductions in town staffing.

With the prospect of a Target store being built as soon as this spring, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce says the development will help improve the town's financial situation.

Longtime Monument resident Tim Harris moved to the area for his son, who has autism.

"I moved here for my son, he has autism and one of the best districts in Colorado for that is D-38," said Harris.

Harris has watched the town grow significantly, especially along Jackson Creek Parkway.

"It's not the quaint little area I moved into initially," said Harris.

While he and his wife enjoy shopping at Target, Harris questions what adding one to his town would bring.

"We're pretty much tapped out right now. The growth here is getting a little bit out of control," said Harris.

Terri Hayes, president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, believes Monument's layout helps maintain a "small town feel" while accommodating big retailers.

"It does happen with small towns that there is change. There is a thought these stores and these new developments are not needed, however, I would argue they are needed," said Hayes.

Hayes explained the benefits of adding Target to Monument in three key ways, which you can view below:



it would generate additional sales tax revenue for the town's budget provide another shopping option for local residents to keep spending within the community serve as the closest Target for shoppers from outside the Tri-Lakes area

"We have many that come down from Larkspur because it's much easier to maneuver around than going to Castle Rock, so we'll have people coming here from Northern EP (El Paso) County and southern Douglas County," said Hayes.

Zoe Gardiner doesn't live in Monument, but finds it the most convenient place to shop for groceries.

"I usually go to King Soopers up here," said Gardiner.

With Target potentially moving across the street, Gardiner said she would visit the store occasionally.

"I would go there sometimes, if I needed clothes," said Gardiner.

According to a Facebook post from Monument's mayor pro-tem, public input influenced developers to make additions to the new retail center, including "dark sky lighting" to reduce light pollution and lowering signs at the shopping center.

