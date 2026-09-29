Wet weather brings flash flooding to areas of Beulah on Tuesday

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — Increased moisture has put parts of Pueblo County under a Flood Watch and Warning Tuesday night.

The area around the Aspen Acres Burn scar is continuing to flood into Beulah.

According to the Buelah Fire Protection District, as of Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., flash flooding was happening along Pine Drive and Cascade Avenue.

So far, there have been no injuries reported as a result of this flooding.

The Scripps News Group has crews in Beulah monitoring the situation and will update this story as more information is shared.

For more weather alerts in your area.

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