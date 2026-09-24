Westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Parkway to close this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs drivers should be aware of road work that will shut down the westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Parkway this weekend.
The City of Colorado Springs says that construction is expected to begin Friday and wrap up on Monday. All westbound lanes will be shut down during that time.
Eastbound travelers should not be impacted by this construction, according to the city.
A detour will be in place, and people will be directed right onto Meadowland Boulevard, left onto North Academy Boulevard, left onto North Union Boulevard, then right onto Austin Bluffs Parkway.
The work is part of the broader Central Bluffs Substation project as crews work to put utility infrastructure underground.
For more information about the Central Bluffs Substation Project, click here.
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